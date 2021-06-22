Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces to start a second shift in schools

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start a second shift in government schools in the province.

The provincial govt has decided to start the second shift at primary, middle, and higher secondary schools in the province from August.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai stated that the second shift would be first started in schools located in remote areas of the province.

To lower the rate of school dropout, second shift schools have been initiated.

The minister said new teachers would be hired for the second shift in public sector schools. Therefore all schools will be upgraded.

Whereas earlier on January 7, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced to hire 25,000 teachers and announce a smart school system soon in the province.