Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes Covid-19 vaccine obligatory for local govt employees

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 06:14 pm
The employees of the KPK government department to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on a compulsory basis.

In a letter to town municipal officers, the KP health ministry said that families of government officials will also have to be vaccinated.

The KP local government has asked its employees to submit their vaccination certificates by June 10.

Earlier, employees of the education department were issued similar directives.

The deadly virus has claimed 4,113 lives in the province, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 133,450.

Sindh employees must get vaccinated to receive salaries

On the other hand, the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has asked the finance ministry to stop the July salaries of all local government employees who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

The decision was made during a meeting of the provincial task force.

The CM even tempted the people to carry their CNICs to vaccination centers and get vaccinated.

Whereas Sindh Health Secretary Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi told the meeting participants that the province has so far tested 26,812 passengers. Of these, 55 tested positive for the coronavirus.

On May 29, four passengers tested positive for the Delta variant, the new name of the virus discovered in India. These four people are in quarantine and they came in contact with 14 people whose symptoms are under observation.

Furthermore, on June 1, Karachi’s positivity rate was 12.45% and it fell to 11.70% on June 2, Dr. Hussain claimed.

Last month the contagious virus has so far claimed 391 lives in Sindh.

 

 

