Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 124 more COVID-19 Active cases  

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,294.

According to the KPK health department, 124 more people were identified with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 137,484.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed 38 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, stretching the nationwide death toll to 22,111.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,097 new cases of the virus occurred during the said period.

Earlier on June 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had Sunday reported seven new Covid-led casualties in the 24-hour period as well as 102 fresh infection cases.

With new casualties reported that day, the provincial death toll had reached 4,269, according to the health department of KP.

Other than the new 102 cases reported that day, the KP health department had said some 190 people were recovered from the virus as well due to the high vaccine drive in the state.