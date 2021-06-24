Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 124 more COVID-19 Active cases  

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:59 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Coronavirus Pakistan

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,294.

According to the KPK health department, 124 more people were identified with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 137,484.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed 38 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, stretching the nationwide death toll to 22,111.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,097 new cases of the virus occurred during the said period.

Earlier on June 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had Sunday reported seven new Covid-led casualties in the 24-hour period as well as 102 fresh infection cases.

With new casualties reported that day, the provincial death toll had reached 4,269, according to the health department of KP.

Other than the new 102 cases reported that day, the KP health department had said some 190 people were recovered from the virus as well due to the high vaccine drive in the state.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
12 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
21 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
48 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
57 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
12 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
21 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
48 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
57 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...