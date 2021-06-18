Double Click 728 x 90
Kim Jong-un ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with the US

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 08:38 pm
kim jon-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stated that his country needs to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the US, and “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation”.

This is the first time Mr. Kim has directly commented on President Joe Biden’s management.

North Korea had earlier disregarded the efforts by the new US government to institute diplomatic communication.

The US has been after North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Mr. Kim made his latest remarks at a meeting of senior leaders which started this week in the capital Pyongyang.

He said they require “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development”.

He also said North Korea would “sharply and promptly” react to any expansions and “concentrate efforts on taking stable control of the situation on the Korean peninsula”.

His latest comments come days after he officially recognized that North Korea was facing concerns over food shortages.

 

 

