Kim Kardashian talks about her ‘first, real’ marriage to ex-husband

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 11:15 am
Kim Kardashian

American reality television personality Kim Kardashian has spoken up about Kanye West’s deteriorating marriage.

In a reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the founder of Skims reflected fondly on her friendship with the Yeezy designer.

“We saw glimpses into your relationship with Kanye over the seasons. At what point in your friendship did you say, ‘I’m in love with this guy’?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“I would say six months after my divorce with Kris Humphries, I called Kanye and I was like, ‘You’re not even going to call me to say I told you so?’ And then we met up six months later, and from that first night, I knew it was over,” revealed Kim.

The actress went on to say that her marriage to Kanye was the most “genuine” of her three marriages because they expanded to become a family of six with their four children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

“My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage,” she continued.

“If I asked you point blank, ‘Why did your marriage not work?’ what would you attribute it to?” the host pressed.

As a result, the KKW Beauty CEO chose to keep quiet about her breakup with the rapper.

“I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she said.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There’s nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself.”

Kim claimed that she and her ex-husband still have a “great co-parenting connection” despite their breakup.

“I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can’t see that going away,” she said.

“I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.”

She claimed she was open to the possibility of dating a non-celebrity when questioned about her future relationship chances.

“Yeah, absolutely. Just someone that I think would understand what this life is about, though,” she said.

Download BOL News App for latest news

