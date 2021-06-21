Double Click 728 x 90
Kim Kardashian taunts Kanye West with cute Father’s day post

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 02:29 pm
Kim Kardashian

In the midst of her divorce, reality star Kim Kardashian stunned fans by sharing a heartfelt family photo to pay tribute to her estranged spouse on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old reality star turned to Instagram to thank him and ‘all the beautiful dads in’ her life, which included Caitlyn Jenner and her brother Rob.

In the midst of her divorce, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ actress wished a Happy Father’s Day to “all the beautiful dads.”

On Father’s Day, she paid respect to the rapper by posting a family photo of him and their four children on Instagram.

Kim captioned the beautiful photos, which included one of herself as a child kissing her late father Robert Kardashian’s cheek beside elder sister Kourtney, ‘Happy Father’s Day.’

For the first time since filing for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, Kim Kardashian celebrated the holiday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

