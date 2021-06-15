Double Click 728 x 90
‘Kimchi’ The New Achaar? Here’s A Simple Recipe To Try

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 11:01 pm
Kimchi to Koreans recipe is what Achaar (Pickel) is to Pakistanis; a staple item accompanying almost all main course dishes.

The process of making kimchi is very simple; you have a base vegetable set for the type of kimchi you want to make, the type of salt (coarse salt), and the spices you would like to add as flavor to your kimchi.

Cabbage Kimchi and Radish Kimchi:
Cabbage Kimchi is seen as the most widely consumed kimchi across the fore. The recipe uses Napa cabbage as its primary vegetable to be picked and salted.
Radishes are a bonus, and carrots add to the texture and color of the concoction.

 

 

Ingredients:
1 Large Napa cabbage and 1 radish
Optional 1 carrot (julienned)
1 cup of coarse sea salt
5 cups water
4 tablespoons of fish sauce
Korean chili flakes (or cayenne pepper) – according to taste
5-7 green onions
½ cup of white rice
3 tablespoons of garlic
1 tablespoon of ginger
1 tablespoon of sesame seeds
1 tablespoon of sugar

 

Method:

Cut the cabbage lengthwise and chop it according to your preference. Note that kimchi can, later on, be cut using scissors.

Mix half a cup of salt with 2 cups of water and douse the cabbage, radish, and carrot in until it becomes comparatively soft. Sprinkle and coat the rest of the salt on the cabbage to cover all sides, and then pour the rest of the water in. Weigh the cabbage down and let it sit in the salt solution for 2- 4 hours.

Once done, strain and rinse the vegetables under cold water three times. Save a spoon or two of the salt solution for later use.

For the spice paste:
Take ½ cup of boiled rice, add the chopped/minced garlic, ginger, sesame seeds, sugar, and chili flakes (or cayenne pepper)
Add the wet ingredients: Fish Sauce, and if needed, saltwater. The added step depends entirely on the viscosity you prefer.

Tip: In case you do not have fish sauce, soy sauce is a good alternative.
Blend them up and toss them on your salted cabbages.

Prep and Preservation: Mix in the paste with the salted vegetables thoroughly. Pack the mixture now into a jar, press it firmly to let the brine cover or coat the top of the mixture. Let the jar sit in the fridge for a day or two to intensify the flavor!
Happy kimchi making!

 

