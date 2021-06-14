Double Click 728 x 90
Kirti Kulhari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Raba Noor

14th Jun, 2021. 09:44 pm
Kirti Kulhari

Indian actor Kirti Kulhari received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Kirti Kulhari, 36, took to Instagram and shared her picture and said vaccination is the “need of the hour” in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“Let go of myths and fears surrounding the vaccine… and go and take one if you haven’t yet…” the Four More Shots Please! star wrote on Instagram. The actor also asked people to be patient as vaccines are “not easily available” and booking a slot is a tough task.

“But things are getting better… be patient… it will all fall in place slowly and steadily,” she said.

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

