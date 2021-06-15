Komal Aziz Khan encourages young women to try to become financial independent

Pakistani actress Komal Aziz Khan has urged young women to focus on learning a skill and try to become financially independent.

The “Mohlat” actress was asked to share any message for young women in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram,

Answering the question she wrote, “Get education. focus on learning a skill that can make you good money. Be financially independent,”

The actress also advised women to take care of their physical and mental health.

When another fan asked Komal about herself and her sister the actress said, “Sister is a doctor and I am a business and economics bachelor.”

The actress added she and her sister are proud to come from a family that invested in “our education rather than our jahez”.