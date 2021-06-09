Kourtney Kardashian shows love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood

American social media personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are often snapped packing on the PDA on social media.

While their love for each other is clear it was more pronounced when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a snap of a vial of her man’s blood on her Instagram story.

The mom-of-three shared the Blink-182 drummer’s original snapshot with a simple black heart emoji.

Previously, a source revealed their intense romance.

The source stated that “Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special,”

“He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts. He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her.”

Take a look at her story: