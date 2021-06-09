Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kourtney Kardashian shows love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 10:18 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Kourtney Kardashian

American social media personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are often snapped packing on the PDA on social media.

While their love for each other is clear it was more pronounced when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a snap of a vial of her man’s blood on her Instagram story.

The mom-of-three shared the Blink-182 drummer’s original snapshot with a simple black heart emoji.

Previously, a source revealed their intense romance.

The source stated that “Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special,”

“He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts. He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her.”

Take a look at her story:

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Taylor Swift
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ vinyl version sales set new record

American singer Taylor Swift recently broke a number of records with her...
Harry and Meghan
2 hours ago
Harry and Meghan did not ask Queen Elizabeth to name their daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth and...
Srha Asghar disclosed how she met her husband 'Omar Murtaza'
6 hours ago
Srha Asghar disclosed how she met her husband ‘Omar Murtaza’

Srha Asghar, a Pakistani Television actress tied the knot with lover ‘Omar...
Selena
6 hours ago
Selena Gomez takes fans on a tour of her ‘Life In Looks’ collection

American singer, and songwriter Selena Gomez, recently gives a tour to the...
Olivia Rodrigo shared ‘Good 4 U’ bts video
8 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo shared ‘Good 4 U’ bts video

Olivia Rodrigo, lyricist, and singer has finally released her official ‘Behind The...
Hira Mani's reply
11 hours ago
What was Hira Mani’s reply to being called Katrina Kaif?

One of the leading actresses of the Pakistani drama industry, Hira Mani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bilawal Terms PTI Regime As Worst Period In History Of Country
60 mins ago
Bilawal strongly criticized PTI-led government

In a press release by the PPP media cell on Wednesday, The...
lahore vs islamabad
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United

Rashid Khan's consecutive boundaries in the final over helped Lahore to defeat...
Vidya Balan
1 hour ago
Vidya Balan denied to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood actress and diva Vidya Balan was asked by a fan to...
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar
1 hour ago
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar

Irfan Pathan stated that the bowler shouldn’t run after pace as swing...