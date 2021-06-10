KP Police arrests the religious leader who threatened to kill Malala

A religious leader has been arrested by KP police for allegedly threatening Malala Yousafzai for her comments on marriage.

Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, a religious leader, was arrested by KP police on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district of Lakki Marwat after a video of him allegedly threatening to kill the noble laureate went viral on social media.

In the video, Haqqani threatens to target Malala with a suicide attack when she comes back to Pakistan, allegedly because of her recent comments to Vogue magazine about marriage that he claims insulted him.

In the interview with the British Vogue magazine, when asked about her view on marriage, Malala had said, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani was arrested after an FIR was registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act. KP Police Office confirmed that the arrest had taken place on Wednesday.

The complainant in the case is SHO Wasim Sajjad Khan.

The FIR said that Haqqani was also armed when the arrest took place. The FIR quoted him saying “When Malala comes to Pakistan I will be the first to attempt a suicide attack on her,”

Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai defended his daughter on Twitter saying that her remarks were taken out of context.