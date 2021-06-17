Double Click 728 x 90
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 17th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

17th Jun, 2021. 10:34 am
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 17th June 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Dollar to AED
5 mins ago
Dollar to AED: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 17th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to Saudi Riyal
13 mins ago
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 17th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
23 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 17th June 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This...
British Pound to PKR
41 mins ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 17th June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 221.10...
Australian dollar to PKR
57 mins ago
Today 1 Australian dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 17th June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
1 hour ago
Today 1 Eur to PKR exchange rates on, 17 June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 17th June 2021) in the...
