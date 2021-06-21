Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 21st June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:31 am
Double Click 160 x 600
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

 

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 21st June 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar to INR
5 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
USD TO GBP
13 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
USD TO KWD
21 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 21st June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to QAR
26 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 21st June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
Dogecoin to PKR
35 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on, 21st June 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
Saudi Riyal to USD (SAR TO USD)
47 mins ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to INR
5 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
9 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
USD TO GBP
13 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for electric flying race
18 mins ago
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to...