Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite after a separation

Hina Masood

16th Jun, 2021. 04:55 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Kylie Jenner

After two years of separation, American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott got back together.

When giving a speech after winning an award at the Parsons Benefit, the artist admitted that he still “loves” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Out West rapper praised Kylie Cosmetics creator Kylie Jenner as well as their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster saying, “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

After flying to New York to support her ex-boyfriend at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, Kylie sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation.

According to an E! News source, the trio posed as a family for shots, with the rapper putting his arm around the reality star and her hand on his back at one point.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Saad Qureshi
2 hours ago
Pakistani Actor Saad Qureshi’s mother dies after contracting covid-19

One of the leading actors of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saad Qureshi's...
Pori Moni rape case
3 hours ago
Four held in custody for attempted rape after actress Pori Moni filed case

Uttara Club Ltd’s previous President, Nasir Uddin Mahmud and his partner Tuhin...
Ali Zafar Parliament Tension
3 hours ago
Ali Zafar Gives His Two Cents After Recent Parliament Chaos

Pakistan's singing sensation Ali Zafar has shared his two cents over the...
Jennifer Lopez
4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘seem inseparable’ in new PDA photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engaged in a lot of PDA after...
Hira Mani complain
5 hours ago
No one invites me to their wedding, Hira Mani complains

One of the leading and talented actresses of the Pakistani drama industry,...
Shaan Shahid token tax
5 hours ago
Excise Department stops Shaan Shahid for non-payment of token tax

Pakistani actor, producer, model, writer and film director, Armaghan Shahid, better known...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

'Unparliamentary' Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan
1 hour ago
‘Unparliamentary’ Behavior In NA: Bilawal, Shehbaz Decide To Formulate Joint Action Plan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the...
rupee weakens against dollar
1 hour ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar on...
Falsa Drink Benefits
1 hour ago
This Sweet-Sour Falsa (Grewia Asiatica) Is A Multi-Tasking Snack

Nature has blessed us with all the bounties including fruits and vegetables...
brand name mandatory
2 hours ago
Govt proposes to make brand name mandatory for selling goods

KARACHI: The government has proposed to make brand name mandatory for the...