Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite after a separation

After two years of separation, American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott got back together.

When giving a speech after winning an award at the Parsons Benefit, the artist admitted that he still “loves” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Out West rapper praised Kylie Cosmetics creator Kylie Jenner as well as their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster saying, “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

After flying to New York to support her ex-boyfriend at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, Kylie sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation.

According to an E! News source, the trio posed as a family for shots, with the rapper putting his arm around the reality star and her hand on his back at one point.