Lahore police on the hunt for Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman after video of sexual assault goes viral

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 07:59 pm
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman leaked video

Punjab police have directed raids on Friday to take Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman in their custody after an alleged video of the previous JUI leader went viral.

In the video, he can evidently be seen as sexually attacking a student of his Madressah.

Police have invaded a Madressah in the city’s Township area but Rehman was not found there, as per a report on a Private News Channel.

Police further stated that the suspect had fled with his sons.

Speaking about the raid, police said they received a tip from an informant about the suspect repeatedly staying at the seminary.

This news story has originally been reported and covered by BOL’s senior anchorperson, Jameel Farooqui.

