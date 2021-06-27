Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

Pakistani Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 in Lahore on Sunday.

Khursheed Shahid’s son Salman Shahid, confirmed the sad news.

According to reports Khursheed Shahid was admitted to a hospital a few days ago after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was born in 1926 and began her acting as well as a singing career at the age of 9. She also received the highest civil award, the Pride of Performance, in 1984.

‘Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’ are considered some of her best dramas.

Her first PTV play was a comedy titled “Ras Malai” but she shot to fame with the drama “Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani”.

She is among the pioneers of PTV.

Apart from being an actor, she was also an accomplished singer and tanpura player who famously accompanied the great classical singer Roshan Ara Begum.