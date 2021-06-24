Double Click 728 x 90
Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad and ThinkVision devices for hybrid working

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 12:42 pm
Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad and ThinkVision devices

Lenovo has completely redesigned its top-of-the-line mobile workstation, and the 4th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme now includes the fastest Intel processors and can even be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

The latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro Processors and Nvidia’s recent GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs enable the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 to exceed the previous generation. In addition, the device may be configured with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, two SSDs, and a 5G Wireless Wan.

Lenovo engineers created three new complementary cooling systems to help cool the Nvidia RTX-equipped machines. The first is a hybrid cooling system that uses both standard heat pipes and a big vapor chamber, the second is a keyboard air intake, and the third is a dual bypass design that allows air to flow over the device’s components on both the top and bottom.

The latest Thinkpad X1 extreme is also capable of exceptional video conferencing performance, thanks to its 16-inch display, the latest FHD webcam, dual noise-canceling headphones, and a Dolby Atmos Speaker System which is 20% larger than the previous generation.

