Lenovo Unveils an Android Tablet That Also Functions as a Portable Monitor

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 01:19 pm
The company unveiled a new version of its Android tablets, one of which includes the long-rumored HDMI port. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, and Tab P11 Plus are among the tablet models.

Lenovo also announced an update to its low-cost tablet lineup, as well as a new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging station.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is an Android tablet that includes a micro HDMI connector on the right side. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, has 8GB of RAM, and supports up to 256GB of storage.

There’s a 10,000 mAh battery inside, which should be sufficient for using the Yoga Tab 13 as intended—as an external display. The 13-inch display has a resolution of 2160 x 1350 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

There is a USB-C port for charging and connecting adapters, but no headphone jack. Although there is no rear camera, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video conferencing.

The Yoga Tab 11 is the Yoga Tab 13’s smaller twin. It has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200, as well as a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage. There is also a model with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Yoga Tab 11 includes a 7700mAh battery and two 8-megapixel cameras on the back and front.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 will be available in July for $680. The Yoga Tab 11 will be available in August for $320.

