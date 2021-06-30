Double Click 728 x 90
LHC Ordered Energy Ministry To Take Necessary Measures on Gas Crisis

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 04:00 pm
The Lahore High Court (LHC) was alerted to the country’s gas shortages in a plea seeking a court order.

LHC bench comprised of Chief Justice Qasim Khan heard the petition.

The Ministry of Energy was directed by the court to take necessary measures on the petition as per law after hearing the reservations of the petitioner.

The federal ministry of energy was also ordered to decide the matter within six weeks’ time.

According to the petition, the government has failed to provide consistent natural gas supplies across the country, resulting in a nationwide fuel deficit.

“The country is suffering foreign exchange losses with gas import, LNG plants have been closed and apprehensions regarding power outages looming over the country,” according to the petition.

However, the government lawyer said that the petition was hypothetical and had no solid evidence.

 

