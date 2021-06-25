LHC Orders Strict Action Against Those Responsible For Fuel Crisis

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered strict actions against those responsible for the fuel crisis back in June 2020.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan announced the decision on Azhar Siddique’s petition.

“Government should take stern action against those who have been found guilty for fuel crisis last year.” The government should improve petroleum product storage capacity to avoid similar crises in the future.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a progress report on its verdict within three weeks. It has also been directed to transmit the report of the commission investigating the fuel crisis to the federal cabinet.

Following a nationwide shortage of petroleum, the Petroleum Division took legal action against two oil marketing corporations last year.

A fact-finding committee was formed to investigate the country’s fuel crisis had prepared a letter proposing severe action against two privately-owned corporations for their roles in the crisis that had devastated the country.

Fuel Crisis 2020

It should be noted that Nadeem Babar had resigned from his position as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister after being asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan due to an investigation into the country’s fuel problem in June 2020. Also, secretary petroleum has also been removed from his post until an inquiry into the entire episode is concluded.

Asad Umar said that the government has also decided to make the ministerial committee report on fuel crisis 2020 public.

“The FIA will probe the criminal negligence in the entire episode as they have been tasked to bring forward evidence in this regard,” he said adding that the FIA would bring forward the report carrying out a forensic audit within 90 days.

He said that it would be ascertained if the sale was carried out originally or was only shown in papers.