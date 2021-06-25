Lizzo and Demi Lovato will perform the New Orleans Jazz Festival

The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival will be headlined by American artists Lizzo and Demi Lovato, according to the event’s organizers, who unveiled the schedule of performers on Thursday.

On the festival’s website, the organizers announced the lineup. The music festival will run from October 8 to 17.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the event is ready to return to mesmerize music fans.

Apart from Lizzo and Demi Lovato, several other singers, such as Jimmy Buffett and Stevie Nicks, are scheduled to entertain the audience. Local musicians Jon Batiste, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty are among the performers on the bill.

“Not having it last year, you feel that effect, now it coming back and leading the way for other festivals to say ‘yeah, we can do this as well.’ So that’s jobs, that’s spending across all neighborhoods,” said Mark Romig with New Orleans and Company.

“That’s the restaurant business. It’s what we call heads in beds, people coming in and staying those days here. So between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, the world will be here in New Orleans.”