Lorde opens up about her close bond with pop icon Billie Eilish

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:59 am
Lorde

Lorde discusses her strong friendship with pop star Billie Eilish and how the two became friends via their common challenges.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Ella Yelich-O’Connor, a 24-year-old New Zealand singer, stated she and Billie Eilish both struggled with being in the spotlight at an early age.

“We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain,” said Lorde.

“Obviously [Eilish is] pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job,” she added.

