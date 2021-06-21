Lorde opens up about her close bond with pop icon Billie Eilish

Lorde discusses her strong friendship with pop star Billie Eilish and how the two became friends via their common challenges.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Ella Yelich-O’Connor, a 24-year-old New Zealand singer, stated she and Billie Eilish both struggled with being in the spotlight at an early age.

“We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain,” said Lorde.

“Obviously [Eilish is] pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job,” she added.