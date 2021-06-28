Double Click 728 x 90
Madhuri Dixit’s dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, video goes viral

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 02:53 pm
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, the Bollywood diva, danced alongside Raveena Tandon’s popular dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Madhuri’s stunning movements lit up the dance floor in the newest episode of Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri’s dancing video has gone viral on the internet and has captured the hearts of her followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The 54 years-old actress can be seen dancing to Raveena’s dance tune Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the video.

Madhuri is one of the judges on Dance Deewane 3, where Raveena just appeared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani was a part of  Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Raveena Tandon’s film Mohra, released in 1994.

