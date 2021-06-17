Double Click 728 x 90
Madhuri Dixit husband Dr. Shriram Nene calls her ‘absolute perfectionist’

Raba Noor

17th Jun, 2021. 06:37 pm
Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a video shoot. Madhuri’s husband has a YouTube channel where he often posts videos on health-related issues.

Dr. Shriram Nene took to Instagram and shared a short video of Madhuri standing next to the camera, and asking the crew for more light to be directed at him.

“Getting directed by the best in the business. Not much to complain, is there? P.S: she’s an absolute perfectionist,” Dr. Nene wrote in his caption.

Take a look at Dr. Shriram Nene post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress can be heard saying in the video “Closeup ke liye thoda light badhao,”
While Madhuri wore a pink top and jeans, Dr. Nene was sitting on a stool in a red T-shirt.

