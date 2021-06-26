Double Click 728 x 90
Mahira Khan Completed 10 Year's In Industry An Actor

Suhaib Ahmed

26th Jun, 2021.
Mahira Khan Completed 10 Year's In Industry An An Actor

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan celebrated her tenth anniversary in the showbiz industry as an actor through a beautiful video.

Recently Mahira took Instagram to celebrate her tenth anniversary by sharing a video that reflects her journey of ten years with a beautiful message for her fans about being successful in life.

On the video she wrote, “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011.”

She added, “I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock-solid, behind me. My constant. I am so grateful for the love… I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen.”

She further said, “So much love.. always X💋”

She concluded, “P.S how good is this drawing/video? Thank you @ibu_draws – please follow him and show some real love to this amazing artist!♥️
I will be sharing a lot of the fan art I have received over the years… ( hoping I don’t get too lazy, because posting ain’t my strongest talent 🤞🏼)”

 

 

