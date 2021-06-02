Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has reacted to Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousufzai.

Mahira cheered her as she featured on the cover page of the July 2021 edition of the British magazine named ‘Vogue’.

Malala Yousufzai took to Twitter and shared the news and expressed that she is thrilled and humbled to be on the cover of Vogue.

She posted her Vogue cover picture and wrote, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan reacted to Malala’s cover page, commenting on the post, Mahira Khan said, “That’s right baby girl! @Malala. Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always!”

The Super Star actress also shared her post to her Instagram story and commented, “Shine on baby girl”.