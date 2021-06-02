Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mahira khan praises Malala Yousufzai as she featuring on Vogue’s cover 2021

Raba Noor

02nd Jun, 2021. 07:43 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Mahira khan praises Malala

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has reacted to Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousufzai.

Mahira cheered her as she featured on the cover page of the July 2021 edition of the British magazine named ‘Vogue’.

Malala Yousufzai took to Twitter and shared the news and expressed that she is thrilled and humbled to be on the cover of Vogue.

She posted her Vogue cover picture and wrote, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan reacted to Malala’s cover page, commenting on the post, Mahira Khan said, “That’s right baby girl! @Malala. Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always!”

Have a look:

The Super Star actress also shared her post to her Instagram story and commented, “Shine on baby girl”.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...