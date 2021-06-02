Double Click 728 x 90
Malaika Arora flaunts no-makeup looks with absolute ease

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 12:20 am
A popular name in showbiz, Malaika Arora, never stays away from exhibiting her healthy natural skin without makeup.

So, today, let’s take a look at some of the times she left us in complete awe with her no-makeup pictures.

Malaika Arora is without a doubt one of the courageous actresses of the tinsel town. She started her career in the entertainment business as a Video Jockey (VJ) and model.

She then did her grand entry into Bollywood with the famous song ‘Chaiyan Chaiyan’ and gained wide popularity, throughout her career in Bollywood she has done hit item numbers.

Apart from performing in songs and making cameo appearances in films, her first major acting role was in EMI, which was a box-office failure. In addition to the silver screen, the actress has also increased popularity as a television personality. She has appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge.

Apparently, the 47-year-old actress is very active on social media. Be it parties, yoga sessions, or vacations, Malaika always gives her followers hints of her personal as well as professional life.

While the sensational actor is mostly known for her glammed-up looks, she never shies away from flaunting her magnificent natural self on social media. She is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who like to keep it real and often praised for keeping it natural on Instagram.

