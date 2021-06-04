Double Click 728 x 90
Malala Yousafzai & Apple CEO Tim Cook features on British Vogue 2021

Raba Noor

05th Jun, 2021. 12:21 am
Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousufzai, a Nobel Laureate and activist for girls’ education, and Tim Cook, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple, are featured on the exclusive digital cover for the new issue of British Vogue Magazine.

The editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful wrote, “I am so pleased to introduce them on this special digital cover for the new issue, on newsstands Friday 4 June,”

The publication also uploaded an interview clip on Instagram in which Malala could be seen having a conversation with Tim Cook.

Malala's interview has been uploaded by the publications in which Malala can be seen having a conversation with Tim Cook.

“Tim and Malala have been friends for a little while now, and it’s wonderful to witness this meeting of minds. They discuss everything from personal passions to effecting social change, to the shows Malala has been binge-watching in the enforced downtime, and her announcement of a multi-year production deal with @AppleTV+,” wrote the publication on the video-and-photo sharing platform.

“My understanding of education has been that yes, we have seen progress over the past 20 years, it has been steady and slow progress. However, things have changed drastically because of COVID,” Malala said.

“All these girls are pushed into early [and] child marriages and many of these girls may never be able to return to school. So the challenge ahead is to ensure that education is inclusive, that we bring in policies that are inclusive — that take girls into account,” said further concluded

Watch the full interview here:

