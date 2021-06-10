Man who slapped Macron to stand trial on Thursday

Damien Tarel, the medieval martial arts devotee who slapped Macron across the face, will go under the judge in a most optimized plan of attack preliminary on Thursday.

Tarel had recognized striking French President Emmanuel Macron while the president was on a visit to a professional training school, however told agents it was not planned, neighborhood examiner Alex Perrin said in an explanation.

The jobless 28-year-old said during cross-examination that he had been near the counter government “yellow vest” fight development which shook the Macron administration and held super traditional political convictions.

“He maintained that he acted out of impulse and ‘without thinking’ to express his discontent,” Perrin said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Tarel’s assault on the president shocked the country. Macron later portrayed it as a detached episode and said cruelty and disdain were a danger to the majority democratic system.

Associates of Tarel portrayed a man who cherished period pretend and was not a miscreant. The investigator said he was not an individual from any political or aggressor group.