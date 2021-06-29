Double Click 728 x 90
Mariyam Nafees Receives Harassment Messages On Instagram

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:14 pm
Leading Pakistani actress, Mariyam Nafees for the first time opens about being harassed by sharing screenshots of the private message she received, the post went viral on social media.

Mariyam shared her ordeal of a man sending her filthy messages on Instagram. In the said message, he offered her a sum of money ‘for few hours with his friend.’

She took to social media and called out the troll, she wrote, “The point of putting this up is because I truly want to put a stop to this,”

She added, “I don’t know who’s responsible for these morons to think this way and who’s entertaining them but no! Absolutely not! I and my esteemed co-actresses respectfully work for 12 hours (sometimes more) every day and we refuse to tolerate this mentality.”

She concluded, “We come from educated backgrounds to make a name for ourselves. Nobody, and I mean, not a single person, is allowed to disrespect us. Actresses are not prostitutes!”

 

 

