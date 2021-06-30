Matter of Central Contract of National Cricketers

The central contract of the national cricketers has expired today, but no new contracts have been offered so far.

According to the details of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the term of the new Central Contract 22-2021 will start from July 1.

PCB sources said that the matter of central contracts of national cricketers is in the final stages, the names of some players and the fitness of some are also being discussed.

Names will be announced later this week or early next week.

Sources added that the fitness of the players is also being assessed during the training in England and fitness tests of national cricketers are also underway in this regard.

The new contract will also include the promotion and demotion of several players.

It should be noted that Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf may get a place in the contract again while the names of Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dahani are also under consideration for the contract.