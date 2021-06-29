Double Click 728 x 90
Mbappe apologizes for missing the shootout as France exits Euro 2020

Shariq Tahir

29th Jun, 2021.
Kylian Mbappe apologizes for missing the game-winning spot-kick in France’s 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland.

France striker Kylian Mbappe has apologized for missing the game-winning spot-kick in Monday’s 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland, which knocked the world champion out of the European Championship in the final 16.

Switzerland won the shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Mbappe’s goal in the final 10 minutes of a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Mbappe stated that France was “incredibly sad” to be eliminated from the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.

“I’m sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed,” Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

“It’s going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much. The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team,” he added.

On Friday, Switzerland will face Spain in the quarterfinals.

