McLaren is the latest high-profile racing team to join Extreme E

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 03:14 pm
Extreme E is expanding its electric off-road league with the addition of another prominent racing team. McLaren Racing has announced that it will compete in the second season of Extreme E in 2022.

While McLaren has not yet chosen drivers, it has stated that it will utilize people from its Formula One program. At any given event, the rules will require a small crew of two drivers, one engineer, and four mechanics.

McLaren’s ambitions aren’t hidden. It sees Extreme E as a method to advance its broader “sustainability agenda,” as well as equality (each team has one male and one female driver). It also sees this as an opportunity to “reach a new audience” because of Extreme E’s unique race format.

The supercar manufacturer is no stranger to electric racing, having supported Formula E from the start, including the battery powertrain for the first two seasons.

It’s a different matter when a firm fields an EV racer under its own name — that indicates a stronger commitment to all-electric motorsport, even if it’s partly for Publicity.

