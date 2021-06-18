Double Click 728 x 90
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ecstatic to be engaged

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:58 pm
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t interested in wasting time when it comes to tying the knot. According to a source close to the pair, they want to be engaged as soon as possible.

Megan and Kelly are ‘inseparable,’ and both want to marry and have more children.

“MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families,” the source said.

In February, a separate insider told of the potential engagement, “An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK’s future and same with having kids together. MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time.”

