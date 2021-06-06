Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To A Baby Girl Named Lilibet Diana

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 09:37 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

Meghan Markle gives birth to a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her second child with Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.

Meghan Markle

 

It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The baby was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mother and child are “healthy and well and settling in at home,” the spokesperson said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Meghan Markle

 

Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born May 6, 2019

Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay on November 25.

Archie

 

Harry, 36 and Meghan, 39 stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
5 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
34 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
55 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan Launches five-day anti-polio drive nationwide

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a five-day nationwide anti-polio drive in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
5 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
34 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
55 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...