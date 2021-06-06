Meghan Markle Gives Birth To A Baby Girl Named Lilibet Diana

Meghan Markle gives birth to a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her second child with Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The baby was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mother and child are “healthy and well and settling in at home,” the spokesperson said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born May 6, 2019

Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay on November 25.

Harry, 36 and Meghan, 39 stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision.