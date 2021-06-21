Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Meghan Markle has expressed her gratitude to all animal lovers

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:10 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has thanked all animal lovers who have donated to a charity that she supports.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is a supporter of the London-based animal welfare organization Mayhew, praised individuals from all over the world for helping dogs and cats find forever homes while also supporting owners and therapy pets.

“Over the last year, each of us has felt the profound effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Be it the loss of a loved one, the health challenges far too many faced, or the disproportionate life changes everyone has experienced, it has been an overwhelming process of grief, growth, and also of gratitude,” she wrote in the foreword she penned for Mayhew’s annual review.

“I have heard from so many of you about the impact of having a pet with you at home during the isolation of lockdown; you have mentioned the therapeutic effect of having your animal by your side and the solace and comfort you found in their company,” she went on to say.

“This effect is something Mayhew strives to deliver day in and day out to people throughout the UK and beyond,” said Meghan as she further expressed gratitude to “every animal lover across London, the UK and the world who has supported Mayhew during the past year”.

“Your help has meant that, despite the hardship, Mayhew has been able to continue providing vital support to cats and dogs, and the communities around them. I have been proud to witness Mayhew adapting to the moment – through virtual rehoming, TheraPaws visits over Zoom and delivering care packages to animals and pet owners in need,” said Meghan.

“When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection. We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis,” she said.

“For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side. Mayhew – and thousands of small, community organizations like them – will continue to listen, adapt their services, and provide the resources that people and pets need to stay together and persevere through hardships. As we collectively build to the future, my sincere hope is that we do so with ongoing support and appreciation for organizations like Mayhew, who continue their vital work in days of crisis and in days of calm. Their commitment to the cause of animal welfare is steadfast and their effect on our community wellbeing is self-evident,” she added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lorde
27 mins ago
Lorde opens up about her close bond with pop icon Billie Eilish

Lorde discusses her strong friendship with pop star Billie Eilish and how...
Chrissy Teigen
47 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to John Legend amidst bullying scandal

On Father's Day, American supermodel Chrissy Teigen waxes poetic about her husband,...
Angelina Jolie
2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp in Burkina Faso

Angelina Jolie, an Oscar winner, paid a visit to a refugee camp...
Hajra Yamin Receives criticism
12 hours ago
Hajra Yamin Receives criticism On Her Latest Pictures

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin is the leading name in the drama industry...
Katrina Kaif
12 hours ago
Katrina Kaif showers praise on Vidya Balan’s new film ‘Sherni’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif showered praises on Vidya Balan's new film "Sherni"....
will smith
15 hours ago
Will Smith reveals the title of his upcoming autobiography, see cover here

American Actor Will Smith revealed the title and cover of his upcoming...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to INR
5 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
9 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
USD TO GBP
13 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for electric flying race
18 mins ago
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to...