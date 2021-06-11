‘Metal Slug Tactics’ is a recreation of a renowned ’90s franchise

Metal Slug, a long-running SNK action franchise, is back as ‘Metal Slug Tactics’, in tactical RPG style!

It is revealed and looks to be a strategic take on the long-running franchise that is known for its run-and-gun action.

Metal Slug Tactics, which was announced during the Summer Games Fest presentation, is a new addition to the franchise that will be available on PC via Steam.

The smooth teaser reintroduces the original crew. The announcement makes it obvious that the game will remain true to the pixel art look of the original series.

It will combine a turn-based tactical RPG game (similar to Final Fantasy Tactics) with rogue-like elements, according to the publisher Dotemu. The release date isn’t revealed yet, but it’s a game we’ll be keeping an eye on.

"MISSION START!" 📣@Dotemu, @LeikirStudio and @SNKPofficial join forces to reveal #MetalSlugTactics. Lead your squad to victory with Marco, Eri, Fio and Tarma in this brand-new tactical roguelite RPG on PC! 💥 Shoot at your Steam wishlist button: https://t.co/FQcws2Uerj pic.twitter.com/g6lkHCIV3I — Dotemu 🐢 (@Dotemu) June 10, 2021

Metal Slug Tactics has been announced and it's being developed by Streets of Rage 4 developer Dotemu. #IGNSummerOfGaming https://t.co/uFgq2y2GhJ pic.twitter.com/24H11NoHoK — IGN (@IGN) June 10, 2021

The official announcement states, “Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad onto a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat.”

