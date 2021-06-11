Double Click 728 x 90
‘Metal Slug Tactics’ is a recreation of a renowned ’90s franchise

Shariq Tahir

11th Jun, 2021. 11:24 am
Metal Slug, a long-running SNK action franchise, is back as ‘Metal Slug Tactics’, in tactical RPG style!

It is revealed and looks to be a strategic take on the long-running franchise that is known for its run-and-gun action.

Metal Slug Tactics, which was announced during the Summer Games Fest presentation, is a new addition to the franchise that will be available on PC via Steam.

The smooth teaser reintroduces the original crew. The announcement makes it obvious that the game will remain true to the pixel art look of the original series.

It will combine a turn-based tactical RPG game (similar to Final Fantasy Tactics) with rogue-like elements, according to the publisher Dotemu. The release date isn’t revealed yet, but it’s a game we’ll be keeping an eye on.

The official announcement states, “Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad onto a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat.”

On the other hand, If you’re a football or soccer enthusiast and you are crazy about football then Sunday marks a significant event. The first main international summer tournament in three years. Europe’s top players will be opposing mainland glory. Now, for the first time in the UAE, Dream Island players stand the chance to win cash prizes. Which is based on the results they expect throughout the tournament.

Players on Dream Island, the UAE-based cash prize-winning platform, can try their hand at two new games this June.

 

