Michael Costello has revealed that Chrissy Teigen had bullied him

Hina Masood

15th Jun, 2021. 02:36 pm
Michael Costello

Michael Costello, an American fashion designer, has disclosed that he was one of the numerous people mistreated by supermodel Chrissy Teigen in the past.

Taking on Instagram, the Project Runway star, 38, said that Teigen’s bullying behavior had left him with years of unhealed anguish.

“For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma,” he wrote, adding that Teigen “apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down.”

Costello explained how he tried to give an explanation to the mixup [where it was falsely shown that he had used a racial slur], to the model who then retorted and “told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on.”

He further said his colleagues, as well as friends, had told him that she and her stylist Monica Rose had allegedly “gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

“Each time I have pleaded with Chrissy Teigen or Monica Rose to see the whole story before believing a false narrative a former disgruntled employee cast upon me, they didn’t give me the time of day,” he shared.

He also posted screenshots of his conversation with Teigen where she claimed: “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

“I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood,” Costello wrote.

“I am not okay. I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth,” he continued.

“You do not have to say anything mean or hurtful about them in the comments I am trying every day to love myself and forget this [happened]. This is step 1,” he wrote as he concluded his post.

