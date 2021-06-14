Microsoft introduces the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge ‘Meme a reality’

The Xbox Series X-shaped mini-fridge, which was once a viral internet meme, is now a reality. Microsoft said at the conclusion of its E3 2021 showcase on Sunday that it would be selling “the world’s most powerful mini-fridge” this holiday season.

The fridge meme stems back to the December 2019 introduction of the Xbox Series X. When standing vertically, the console is tall and rectangular in design. Furthermore, the disc drive may be mistaken for a refrigerator door handle.

The internet noticed the resemblance and thus the Xbox Series X fridge memes were born. Microsoft jumped on board last year, sharing a shot of the console with a fridge for scale and even producing a life-size Xbox Series X fridge to give away.

Greenberg said in April, “Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait.’’

Ok…here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

SKITTLES tweeted, “Help us win this and we’ll BRING BACK LIME SKITTLES! Yup, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait.”

OK… here goes. Help us win this and we'll BRING BACK LIME SKITTLES! Yup, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Vote4SKITTLES now at https://t.co/gzvrD4E5GB#BestofTweets pic.twitter.com/IXRBJYWse4 — SKITTLES (@Skittles) April 1, 2021

