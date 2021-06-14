Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Microsoft introduces the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge ‘Meme a reality’

Shariq Tahir

14th Jun, 2021. 12:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Microsoft introduces the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge ‘Meme a reality’

The Xbox Series X-shaped mini-fridge, which was once a viral internet meme, is now a reality. Microsoft said at the conclusion of its E3 2021 showcase on Sunday that it would be selling “the world’s most powerful mini-fridge” this holiday season.

The fridge meme stems back to the December 2019 introduction of the Xbox Series X. When standing vertically, the console is tall and rectangular in design. Furthermore, the disc drive may be mistaken for a refrigerator door handle.

The internet noticed the resemblance and thus the Xbox Series X fridge memes were born. Microsoft jumped on board last year, sharing a shot of the console with a fridge for scale and even producing a life-size Xbox Series X fridge to give away.

Greenberg said in April, “Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait.’’

SKITTLES tweeted, “Help us win this and we’ll BRING BACK LIME SKITTLES! Yup, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait.”

Earlier, American tech giant Microsoft has introduced two new beautiful controllers for Xbox consoles.

As per reports, these two controllers are named as the “Electric Volt and Day strike Camo special edition. The controllers are compatible with the new Xbox Series S/X consoles, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android mobile phones and tablets.

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 14th June 2021
3 mins ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Joe Root England vs New Zealand test series
5 mins ago
England’s Joe Root expresses regret at his own inability After New Zealand’s Series Win

New Zealand has secured victory for the recent Test series against England,...
BTC to INR
9 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on,14th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Peace In Afghanistan Is Indispensable For Region: FM Qureshi
12 mins ago
Peace In Afghanistan Is Indispensable For Region: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan is...
SAR TO INR
13 mins ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.52 (Last updated...
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021
21 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 14th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.93 INR....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 14th June 2021
3 mins ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Joe Root England vs New Zealand test series
5 mins ago
England’s Joe Root expresses regret at his own inability After New Zealand’s Series Win

New Zealand has secured victory for the recent Test series against England,...
BTC to INR
9 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on,14th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Peace In Afghanistan Is Indispensable For Region: FM Qureshi
12 mins ago
Peace In Afghanistan Is Indispensable For Region: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan is...