Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Microsoft introduces Windows 11, a more refined version of windows

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 11:47 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Microsoft introduces Windows 11, a more refined version of windows

Everything we saw in Windows 10 is certainly evolving, as indicated by the leaked build. But, after six years with the last iteration, there’s an extra shine of polish that’s pleasant to witness. The Microsoft Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users.

The centred taskbar we saw last week is still, well, front and centre. Breaking a tradition that began with Windows 95 is likely to be unsettling for many users.

Personally, I’m more curious to see how Windows users react to the new Start menu. When Microsoft attempted to modify that with the full-screen Start page in Windows 8, it sparked a massive consumer backlash. The new version of Windows 11 isn’t as dramatic, but it’ll still require some learning.

Another new addition is Snap Groups, which is a group of apps that can be accessed together on the taskbar. That’s a good decision because few of us only use one app at a time.

There’s also good news for multi-monitor Windows users: Windows 11 now allows you to juggle apps between many displays without disrupting your workflow.

One aspect of the Windows 11 leak that we didn’t see was how it would improve the tablet PC experience. The final version of the OS appears to feature some useful changes, such as larger touch targets for easier app resizing.

When it comes to gaming, Windows 11 will include the Auto HDR feature, which was initially seen on the Xbox Series X and S. (This was also tested on Windows 10.) Auto HDR will allow the OS to apply more dynamic colour and lighting to older games automatically.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
13 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
21 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
49 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
58 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
13 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
21 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
49 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
58 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...