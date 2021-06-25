Double Click 728 x 90
Windows 11 Event in less than 8 minutes

Shariq Tahir

25th Jun, 2021. 12:37 pm
Microsoft Windows 11 Event in less than 8 minutes

Microsoft announced Snap Groups (collection of apps on the taskbar), web-based widgets, and improved program management across multiple displays during the Windows 11 event. In terms of productivity, Microsoft Teams is integrated into the taskbar.

The company also announced a new Microsoft Store, which it has rebuilt from the scratch. In the near future, you’ll be able to install Android apps on your PC as well.

Personally, I’m more curious to see how Windows users react to the new Start menu. When Microsoft attempted to modify that with the full-screen Start page in Windows 8, it sparked a massive consumer backlash. The new version of Windows isn’t as dramatic, but it’ll still require some learning.

There’s also good news for multi-monitor Windows users: Windows 11 now allows you to juggle apps between many displays without disrupting your workflow.

One aspect of the Windows 11 leak that we didn’t see was how it would improve the tablet PC experience. The final version of the OS appears to feature some useful changes, such as larger touch targets for easier app resizing.

Microsoft stuffed a lot of information about Windows 11 into the 45-minute event, and it’s worth watching to see the OS in action. If you don’t have time to see the whole event, you may watch the highlights in an eight-minute supercut.

