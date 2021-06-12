Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram receive ‘heartiest’ congratulations from Aiman Khan

On their engagement, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram received love and ‘heartiest’ congratulations from the former’s sister, Pakistani actress Aiman Khan.

“Fairy tale engagement. love you both so much” followed by a heart emoji, was the caption of the Instagram post which was shared by the Ishq Tamasha actress along with a glimpse of the engagement ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQA_HF-FcQS/

She further said, “Heartiest congratulations to my sister and brother @ahsanmohsinikramofficial.” During the ceremony, the actress and her family also missed her late father Mubeen Khan. Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan are Pakistan’s much-loved showbiz stars who got engaged on Friday.