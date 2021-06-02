Double Click 728 x 90
Minka Kelly, Trevor Noah spotted getting cozy after split

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 07:21 pm
Trevor Noah

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah may still have some energy between them as the two lovebirds were recently spotted together.

People magazine confirmed that Kelly and Trevor were seen spending some time together in St. Barts last week.

A source confirmed that while the two are “not officially back together” they are in the process of “figuring things out”.

Another source shared that the Daily Show host was seen getting close to the Titans actress as they were getting “cuddly” and  “kissing” at a restaurant.

Earlier a source told ET that the couple, despite never publicly confirming their relationship, decided to quit their relationship after a year.

” Trevor and Minka have broken up,” the source says.

“Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart.”

 

