Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the selection of his son (Azam Khan) in the national team squad.

On Friday, a video released by the ‘Quetta Gladiators’ official YouTube channel, in which Pakistan’s former wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, reacted to the selection of hard-hitting Azam in the national squad by stating that it was a big achievement for the Quetta Gladiators franchise.

Wasim Khan announced the Pakistan squad for England, West Indies tour in which he included uncapped Azam Khan in the national team.

Moin the head coach of Quetta Gladiators, credited the entire team management for his son’s selection in the national cricket team.

He said, “The first thing is that a player from the Quetta Gladiators side is making his way into the national team. Which is a big thing for me as the head coach and our entire Quetta Gladiators family. I think the most credit should go to Nadeem Omar [Quetta’s owner] who picked Azam Khan for the first time. Nobody picked him and nobody could identify this talent and he picked him purely based on merit and talent”.

He further said, “The way Azam Khan has performed in different leagues throughout the world and the PSL was how he made his place in the side. As the head coach of Quetta Gladiators, I am very happy. Our entire team management deserves praise for this achievement because it is because of everyone’s effort. Naturally, the efforts of the player are important but motivation comes from the team management and individuals playing different roles in the side. I think this is a big achievement for the Quetta Gladiators team”.

Moin thanked Allah for his son’s selection and revealed that his entire family was really happy with Azam’s selection in the team.

He said, “As a father, all my prayers are for him. I am grateful to Allah. The second generation of our family will be stepping in for Pakistan. Naturally, the pressure and responsibility are bound to increase along with the expectations of Azam Khan. To maintain it and improve he will have to work extra hard. This is a big reward from Allah if your passion becomes your profession and ultimately you get what you have wished for”.

He concluded, “Every kid who has played cricket in the country wants to represent Pakistan but staying in the national side is a very hard task. You need to work hard and have to sustain a place on the side based on merit. As a father, I and my entirely are happy that Azam Khan got selected”.