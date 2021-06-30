Double Click 728 x 90
More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 11:57 pm
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate

Sindh has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, the virus also claimed 24 lives, lifting the death toll to 5,464.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, said more than 600 new cases appeared when 14,520 tests were conducted during the period.

He added that 24 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives elating the death toll to 5,464 which established a 1.6 percent death rate.

CM Murad stated 14,520 samples were tested which perceived 622 cases that established a 4.3 percent current detection rate.

Currently, 19,457 patients were under treatment, out of which 18,802 were quarantined at home, 595 at different hospitals, and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

Whereas, out of 622 new cases, 360 have been detected from Karachi.

Furthermore, explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 150, Karachi Central 72, Karachi Korangi 60, Karachi South 33, Karachi Malir 27, and Karachi West 18.

Hyderabad reported 18 cases, Dadu 17, Matiari 12, Qamber 11, Badin 10, Jamshoro six, Ghotki and Khairpur four each, Sukkur two, and Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar one each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government

 

