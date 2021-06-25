Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 09:18 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Mother Stabs Daughter

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in the bedroom of their south London flat.

Sutha Sivanantham stabbed her 5-year-old daughter Sayagi in the bedroom of their south London flat 15 times before severely injuring herself on June 30 last year, the Metro.co.uk reported.

Her husband said she had been ”petrified” about contracting the virus and the lockdown restrictions may have ”pushed her over the edge,” the report added.

Ms. Sivanantham denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and will be kept in hospital indefinitely.

Ms. Sivanantham, who had been living in the UK since 2006 after an arranged marriage, complained of mystery ailments for almost a year before the tragedy.

She developed a ”morbid concern” she was seriously ill and had become convinced she was going to die, prosecutors said.

On the day of the attack, she begged her husband not to go to work and called friends to tell them she was unwell.

At around 4 pm neighbors went to the flat in Monarch Parade, Mitcham, and found Sivanantham with stab wounds to her abdomen.

Sayagi, who was lying on the bed, had been stabbed several times in the neck, chest, and abdomen.

Sainsbury’s worker Suganthan Sivanantham was called at the supermarket to be told that his wife had killed their daughter at their home, the report said.

He sobbed loudly in the dock as his impact statement was read to the court.

It said: ‘I get very emotional having to relive what has happened to my daughter and my wife.”

He said before the killing the family had lived a “happy fulfilling and blissful life.” Since then he has had to give up work and “each day is a struggle.”

Sivanantham said he has not spoken to his wife but accepts she was not responsible for her actions.

“I know that if she was well she would not have been able to kill our daughter,” he said.

One psychiatrist who has treated Sivanantham found that the social isolation and stress caused by the COVID-19 lockdown may have contributed to her serious mental illness.

She was sent to be treated in hospital under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
2 hours ago
Qureshi declares Modi’s IIOJ&K conference ‘public relations exercise’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted...
fatf
4 hours ago
FATF praises Pakistan’s progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has said that it recognizes Pakistan's...
Famine at the door
5 hours ago
Famine at the door: UN agency sees 41 million people at risk globally

UNITED NATIONS: The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN)...
KSrelief
6 hours ago
KSrelief performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness in Pakistan

KARACHI: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded...
Engagement between Pakistan and US
6 hours ago
Engagement between Pakistan and US key to regional peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan...
Afghanistan
7 hours ago
Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional security: Qureshi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iran’s Special Envoy on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
13 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
22 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
59 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...