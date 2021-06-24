MOU Signed for medical tourism between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided to launch a medical tourism plan that will enable Afghan patients to get medical visas for Pakistan without going to the embassy.

A memo of understanding (MoU) was signed between the private hospital of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and a travel agency in a ceremony which was also joined by the national carrier’s chief executive officer (CEO) Arshad Malik.

The national carrier will operate Airbus A320 aircraft five times a week from Kabul to Islamabad under the medical tourism plan.

The medical visa will be issued on the basis of an established ticket of PIA, said Arshad Malik.

Whereas for medical visas, the people will have to submit their application to PIA’s Kabul office.