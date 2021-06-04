MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their recommendations concerning the upcoming budget and guaranteed Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support for the new budget.

The assurance was made in a meeting in Islamabad by an MQM-P delegation with PM Imran Khan.

The PM and the MQM delegation discussed the issues Karachi is currently facing and the major development projects which are taking place in the metropolis. The delegation also updated the PM on the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting also discussed issues being faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation that met the PM included federal minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasm Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.