Mushfiqur Rahim is named ICC Player of the Month

Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh Right-Handed Batsman has been named as the Player of the Month by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for May 2021.

Mushfiqur showed brilliant performance in the series against Sri Lanka last month and played a vital role in helping the Bangladesh cricket team win the ODI series.

The ICC Player of the Month match was to be selected between Mushfiqur Rahim from Bangladesh, Praveen Jaya Vikrama from Sri Lanka, and Hassan Ali from Pakistan.

It should be noted that the best player of the month of ICC is selected by the voting from the cricket fans.