NASA’S Hubblespace Telescope failure: After a strange computer malfunction forced its famous space telescope, Hubblespace’s failure last week, NASA is scrambling to save it.

Hubble was launched into space in 1990 and began photographing the universe in unprecedented clarity almost immediately. The Earth-orbiting observatory has captured images of star births and deaths. NASA found new moons near Pluto, and followed the passage of two interstellar objects through our solar system. It has enabled astronomers to compute the universe’s age and expansion. It has discovered galaxies that are more than 13.4 billion light-years away, catching the light from the early years of the universe.

However, on June 13, the telescope’s payload computer ceased working. That computer, which was constructed in the 1980s, acts as Hubblespace’s brain. This controls and monitors all of the spacecraft’s science instruments. As a result, NASA engineers scrambled to evaluate data from the telescope in order to find the source of the problem.

They’re still stumped as to why the computer shut down. On June 14, NASA attempted and failed to restart it. As a result, NASA said that the Hubblespace operations team “will be executing tests and gathering more information on the system to further isolate the problem.”

If NASA is unable to recover the existing payload computer, Hubble has a backup payload computer.