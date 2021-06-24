Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

NASA’S Hubblespace Telescope failure

Adeena KhanWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 05:33 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
NASA’S Hubblespace Telescope failure

NASA’S Hubblespace Telescope failure: After a strange computer malfunction forced its famous space telescope, Hubblespace’s failure last week, NASA is scrambling to save it.

Hubble was launched into space in 1990 and began photographing the universe in unprecedented clarity almost immediately. The Earth-orbiting observatory has captured images of star births and deaths. NASA found new moons near Pluto, and followed the passage of two interstellar objects through our solar system. It has enabled astronomers to compute the universe’s age and expansion. It has discovered galaxies that are more than 13.4 billion light-years away, catching the light from the early years of the universe.

However, on June 13, the telescope’s payload computer ceased working. That computer, which was constructed in the 1980s, acts as Hubblespace’s brain. This controls and monitors all of the spacecraft’s science instruments. As a result, NASA engineers scrambled to evaluate data from the telescope in order to find the source of the problem.

NASA’S Hubblespace Telescope failure

They’re still stumped as to why the computer shut down. On June 14, NASA attempted and failed to restart it. As a result, NASA said that the Hubblespace operations team “will be executing tests and gathering more information on the system to further isolate the problem.”

If NASA is unable to recover the existing payload computer, Hubble has a backup payload computer.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
13 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
22 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
50 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
59 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
13 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
22 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
50 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
59 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...